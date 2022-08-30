Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Role Profile: Cook

Job Purpose

Prepares food for clients. Helps devise new methods of cooking and new menu items

Duties & Responsibilities

Prepare food items by cutting, chopping, marinating, and cubing meats, vegetables, and fruits.

Make soups and stocks, according to specified recipes, making sure that the right amount of seasoning is used.

Assist the restaurant management in creating recipes.

Cook nutritious meals, according to standardized protocols, ensuring that cleanliness is priority.

Perform portioning activities on trays or platters, by following set instructions.

Ascertain that patients’ meals are delivered to them promptly so that they can take their medicines on time.

Oversee the cleanliness and sanitization of kitchen areas, such as counters, floors, and walls.

Perform predictive, preventative, and regular maintenance on kitchen appliances such as stoves, ovens, grills, fridges, and freezers.

Ascertain that food rotation activities are timely performed, so that food spoilage is kept in check.

Scheduling activities and equipment use with managers, using information on daily menus to help coordinate cooking times.

Verifying that prepared foods meets requirement for quantity and quality.

KPI’s

Ensure proper food storage and safety and hygiene.

Timely communication with clients

Ensure timely serving of meals.

Positive feedback from clients.

Maintaining personal hygiene.

Professional Qualifications

Diploma/Certificate in Food Production or Food & Beverage management

KCSE-C Minus

Valid Food handlers Certificate

Minimum of 1 year relevant experience

How to Apply

Send CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 2nd September 2022. Clearly indicate the job title “Cook”