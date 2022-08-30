Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Role Profile: Cook

Job Purpose

Prepares food for clients. Helps devise new methods of cooking and new menu items

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Prepare food items by cutting, chopping, marinating, and cubing meats, vegetables, and fruits.
  • Make soups and stocks, according to specified recipes, making sure that the right amount of seasoning is used.
  • Assist the restaurant management in creating recipes.
  • Cook nutritious meals, according to standardized protocols, ensuring that cleanliness is priority.
  •  Perform portioning activities on trays or platters, by following set instructions.
  • Ascertain that patients’ meals are delivered to them promptly so that they can take their medicines on time.
  • Oversee the cleanliness and sanitization of kitchen areas, such as counters, floors, and walls.
  • Perform predictive, preventative, and regular maintenance on kitchen appliances such as stoves, ovens, grills, fridges, and freezers.
  • Ascertain that food rotation activities are timely performed, so that food spoilage is kept in check.
  • Scheduling activities and equipment use with managers, using information on daily menus to help coordinate cooking times.
  • Verifying that prepared foods meets requirement for quantity and quality.

KPI’s

  • Ensure proper food storage and safety and hygiene.
  • Timely communication with clients
  • Ensure timely serving of meals.
  • Positive feedback from clients.
  • Maintaining personal hygiene.

Professional Qualifications

  • Diploma/Certificate in Food Production or Food & Beverage management
  • KCSE-C Minus
  • Valid Food handlers Certificate
  • Minimum of 1 year relevant experience

How to Apply

Send CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 2nd September 2022. Clearly indicate the job title “Cook”

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply