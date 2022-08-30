Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Role Profile: Cook
Job Purpose
Prepares food for clients. Helps devise new methods of cooking and new menu items
Duties & Responsibilities
- Prepare food items by cutting, chopping, marinating, and cubing meats, vegetables, and fruits.
- Make soups and stocks, according to specified recipes, making sure that the right amount of seasoning is used.
- Assist the restaurant management in creating recipes.
- Cook nutritious meals, according to standardized protocols, ensuring that cleanliness is priority.
- Perform portioning activities on trays or platters, by following set instructions.
- Ascertain that patients’ meals are delivered to them promptly so that they can take their medicines on time.
- Oversee the cleanliness and sanitization of kitchen areas, such as counters, floors, and walls.
- Perform predictive, preventative, and regular maintenance on kitchen appliances such as stoves, ovens, grills, fridges, and freezers.
- Ascertain that food rotation activities are timely performed, so that food spoilage is kept in check.
- Scheduling activities and equipment use with managers, using information on daily menus to help coordinate cooking times.
- Verifying that prepared foods meets requirement for quantity and quality.
KPI’s
- Ensure proper food storage and safety and hygiene.
- Timely communication with clients
- Ensure timely serving of meals.
- Positive feedback from clients.
- Maintaining personal hygiene.
Professional Qualifications
- Diploma/Certificate in Food Production or Food & Beverage management
- KCSE-C Minus
- Valid Food handlers Certificate
- Minimum of 1 year relevant experience
How to Apply
Send CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 2nd September 2022. Clearly indicate the job title “Cook”
