Thursday, 18 August 2022 – Kiss 100 presenter and comedian, Oga Obinna, has been called out by his baby mama for inciting their kids to hate her.

The mother of two took to social media and revealed that she has been suffering in silence for long.

Obinna has reportedly been subjecting her to online bullies and spreading lies to taint her image.

She painted Obinna as a toxic man, adding that he once used his influence to get her arrested.

She did not intend to go public but the pain is too much to bear.

Below is a screenshot of her Instagram post.

