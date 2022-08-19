Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Position: Stock Take Clerks
Location: Nairobi,
Salary: 30K,
Industry: FMCG,
Our client is an e-commerce platform with a distribution solution to serve the market in deep rural areas. They are currently looking to hire a Stock Take Clerks who will maintain and update the stock records, conduct physical stock counts, regular stock reconciliations and overall monitoring of stock transactions.
Key Responsibilities:
- Tracking of inventory – stock outs, overstocking, dead stock
- Discover stock issues – damaged products, missing orders, poor control or theft
- Recording the stock that is actually on the shelf
- Noting that figure next to what your system says should be there
- Dealing with stock discrepancies
Key Qualifications:
- CPA part 2 or diploma in accounting
- Minimum of 2 years working experience in FMCG.
- Experience in managing and reconciling inventory
- Very good communication and organization skills
- High energy and enthusiasm
- Good understanding of stock related operational and control requirements
- Excellent computer skills with proficiency in MS Excel and Workbooks.
- Ability to deliver excellent results under minimum supervision.
- Keen eye for details
- Male candidates encouraged to apply
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Stock Take Clerks) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 25th August 2022.
