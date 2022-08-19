Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Position: Stock Take Clerks

Location: Nairobi,

Salary: 30K,

Industry: FMCG,

Our client is an e-commerce platform with a distribution solution to serve the market in deep rural areas. They are currently looking to hire a Stock Take Clerks who will maintain and update the stock records, conduct physical stock counts, regular stock reconciliations and overall monitoring of stock transactions.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Tracking of inventory – stock outs, overstocking, dead stock
  • Discover stock issues – damaged products, missing orders, poor control or theft
  • Recording the stock that is actually on the shelf
  • Noting that figure next to what your system says should be there
  • Dealing with stock discrepancies

Key Qualifications:

  • CPA part 2 or diploma in accounting 
  • Minimum of 2 years working experience in FMCG.
  • Experience in managing and reconciling inventory
  • Very good communication and organization skills
  • High energy and enthusiasm
  • Good understanding of stock related operational and control requirements
  • Excellent computer skills with proficiency in MS Excel and Workbooks.
  • Ability to deliver excellent results under minimum supervision.
  • Keen eye for details
  • Male candidates encouraged to apply

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Stock Take Clerks) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke  before 25th August 2022.

