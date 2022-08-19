Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: Stock Take Clerks

Location: Nairobi,

Salary: 30K,

Industry: FMCG,

Our client is an e-commerce platform with a distribution solution to serve the market in deep rural areas. They are currently looking to hire a Stock Take Clerks who will maintain and update the stock records, conduct physical stock counts, regular stock reconciliations and overall monitoring of stock transactions.

Key Responsibilities:

Tracking of inventory – stock outs, overstocking, dead stock

Discover stock issues – damaged products, missing orders, poor control or theft

Recording the stock that is actually on the shelf

Noting that figure next to what your system says should be there

Dealing with stock discrepancies

Key Qualifications:

CPA part 2 or diploma in accounting

Minimum of 2 years working experience in FMCG.

Experience in managing and reconciling inventory

Very good communication and organization skills

High energy and enthusiasm

Good understanding of stock related operational and control requirements

Excellent computer skills with proficiency in MS Excel and Workbooks.

Ability to deliver excellent results under minimum supervision.

Keen eye for details

Male candidates encouraged to apply

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Stock Take Clerks) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 25th August 2022.