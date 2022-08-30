Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB TITLE : CLERICAL OFFICER II CAJ/JOB/012/08/2022 REPORTING TO : ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, FINANCE & ACCOUNTING DEPARTMENT : CORPORATE SERVICES JOB GRADE :CAJ9 NO. OF POSTS : 1 TERMS OF EMPLOYMENT : PERMANENT & PENSIONABLE DUTY STATION : HEAD OFFICE – FINANCE & ACCOUNTS DIVISION

Duties & Responsibilities

Preparation of payment vouchers;

Preparation of Imprest Warrants;

Preparation of receipt vouchers;

Assisting in posting Cash books;

Entering data into the Finance & Accounts systems;

Preparation of cheques and bank schedules;

Sorting and filing of documents for ease of retrieval;

Maintaining updated Finance & Accounts registers;

Drafting official correspondence; and

Any other duties as may be assigned

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have: –

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade C- (minus) or equivalent qualification; and

Passed Accounting Technicians Diploma (ATD) – Level III or its Equivalent

Certificate in computer Application Skills from a recognized institution.

How to Apply

All interested candidates who meet the job indent for this position are encouraged to send hard copy of their application letter, curriculum vitae and copies of their academic and professional certificates together with a clear National Identification card indicating the job reference number by 13th September’ 2022 at 4.30p.m. to:-

THE COMMISSION SECRETARY COMMISSION ON ADMINISTRATIVE JUSTICE 2ND FLOOR, WESTEND TOWERS – WAIYAKI WAY P O BOX 20414 CITY SQUARE 00200 NAIROBI