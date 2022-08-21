Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 21 August 2022 – An Instagram slay queen identified as Diana Minishi is dating Saboti Member of Parliament Cabel Amisi.

According to reports on social media, the married legislator has been funding her lavish lifestyle which she openly displays on social media.

A sneak peek into her Instagram account reveals that she lives a flamboyant lifestyle.

She is always globetrotting and partying in high-end clubs.

The MP has rented an apartment for her in Lavington.

She posted a photo of the lawmaker shirtless and bragged, “We run this city,”.

Below are photos of the Mheshimiwa’s girlfriend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.