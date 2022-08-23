Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 23 August 2022 – Citizen TV senior reporter, Stephen Letoo, has shared a photo of his newly constructed mansion in the village.

The posh mansion is located in a serene environment at Kilgoris, Narok County

According to Letoo, he has spent Ksh 8 million so far.

He is also planning to order royal gold furniture worth Ksh 1 million to furnish the 6-bedroom mansion.

“I have so far spent KSh 8 million. Planning to order royal gold furniture worth KSh 1 million to furnish the house. It has six bedrooms and one big playroom for kids,” he said.

Fans have been questioning Letoo’s source of wealth because of the flashy lifestyle that he displays on social media.

He recently said that he is a farmer besides being a journalist.

“I have cows which I sell and get profits, plus have sugarcane plantations that bring in money as well,” he said.

Below is a photo of his mansion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.