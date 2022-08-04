Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 4, 2022 – Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting their rainbow baby after suffering a tragic pregnancy loss nearly two years ago.

Sharing the news on Instagram on Wednesday August 3, alongside a series of photos that showcased her baby bump in see-through underwear, Teigen wrote;

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again.

“1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce ‘but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model also revealed that she still feels hesitation given the loss of her and Legend’s third child, Jack, in October 2020. She added that she is pushing through those emotions.

Teigen said;

“I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.

“Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Chrissy and John already have a 6-year-old daughter, Luna, and a 4-year-old son named Miles.