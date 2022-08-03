Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 3, 2022 – Chris Rock reportedly has ‘no plans’ to reach out to Will Smith after the actor publicly apologized for slapping him at the Academy Awards, it has been claimed.

Over the weekend, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star, 53, offered an apology, where he said he had taken the last four months to ‘work’ on himself after the incident at the Oscars in March.

He also said he reached out to Chris, but the message he got was that he’s not ready to talk when he is, he will reach out.

A source has reported the comedian, 57, isn’t currently ready to rekindle a friendship and said that Will’s apology was simply a bid to repair his public image.

An insider told ET Online: ‘Chris has no plans to reach out to Will’ before adding: ‘He [Will] needs the public’s forgiveness, not Chris’.’

Chris, who was hosting the Academy Awards show back in March, joked that Smith’s wife Jada looked like ‘G.I. Jane’ because of her bald, and not knowing that the actress suffers from alopecia.

Will stormed the stage and slapped Rock after fuming: ‘Keep my wife’s name out of your f*****g mouth.’

The incident left many people shocked and also sparked massive criticism online.