Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 22 August 2022 – Police in Kisumu are holding a man suspected of killing his mother in Migingo village, Kadibo Sub-County.

Jeff Onyango Nyawada, 27, is suspected to have set his mother ablaze after dousing her with paraffin, in unclear circumstances.

Last night at around 8 pm, Stepehen Allan Nyawada, the brother of the suspect, had gone to visit their mother Roseline Atieno Nyawada who is the Deputy Principal of Migingo Girls High school.

Roseline, who resided at the school staff quarters with her son, had no idea that her own flesh and blood would turn against her and end her life in the most savage manner.

Upon arriving at his mother’s doorstep, Stephen the suspect’s brother made several frantic attempts to have the door opened, but his knocks went unanswered since it had been locked from inside.

A few minutes later, he heard some movements from inside the house and after a while, Onyango opened the door.

With apprehension exhibited all over his brother’s face, Stephen’s intuition told him that something was amiss.

He immediately stepped inside the house looking for his mother in the living room and bedroom to no avail.

But on approaching the bathroom, he stumbled on the charred remains of his dear mother.

Officers from Rabuor Police station were informed of the incident and they responded immediately.

They recovered paraffin in a mug and noted that the bathroom’s walls had been blackened with a smudge soot.

Also recovered from the scene was a kitchen knife besides the woman’s body and a lantern lamp with an open knob.

All the recovered items have been kept as exhibit.

The body of the deceased has since been moved to a morgue within the county pending an autopsy. Meanwhile, the suspect is cooling his heels at a police facility as detectives work on legal procedures before his presentation in court.

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.