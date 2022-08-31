Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 31, 2022 – Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi has sealed a season-long loan move to Bayer Leverkusen.

The 21-year-old England international hardly got the opportunity to play due to the crippling Achilles injury he sustained last season with Thomas Tuchel signing Raheem Sterling to replace him.

Hudson-Odoi has now secured his first-ever loan move from Chelsea to prove himself.

‘The move to Germany is really exciting for me and I can play in the Champions League with Bayer Leverkusen,’ Hudson-Odoi said.

‘That combination is really attractive and I’m keen to get to know the club, the fans and the Bundesliga.

‘Kai Havertz only had good things to say about it to me in the Chelsea dressing room.’

We have signed a fast and penetrative winger,’ managing director Simon Rolfes added. ‘He has everything to be able to help us immediately.

‘Callum has played over 100 games for Chelsea and proven himself in the Premier League as well as in the Champions League. This will give our attacking game another special component.

‘We’re very happy this transfer has gone through.’ Hudson-Odoi, who joined Chelsea at the age of six as has risen up the ranks to make 126 appearances for the senior side.