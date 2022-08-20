Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 20, 2022 – Chelsea have reportedly submitted an offer to sign Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Blues have offered £15million in a deal that would also see left-back Marcos Alonso make his way to the Camp Nou.

Talks over a move to Stamford Bridge for the former Arsenal star have progressed over the previous 48 hours. Barca who wants a £21million move is fully open to joining.

The Gabon international joined the Spanish giants from Arsenal in January 2022, but has fallen down the pecking order following the summer arrival of talisman Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona manager Xavi has expressed his desire to keep Aubameyang in Catalonia, but the sale may help the club’s well-documented financial crisis.

Speaking at a press conference last Friday, Xavi said: ‘I am counting on him. I’m really delighted with him, he can help us.

‘Those I am not counting on already know, they know won’t play. Between now and 31 August, different things can happen, but I like Auba, he can help us.’

The striker netted 11 goals in just 17 LaLiga outings last term, but a reunion with former Borussia Dortmund manager, Thomas Tuchel in west London is now on the cards, per The Athletic.