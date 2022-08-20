Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 20, 2022 – Chelsea have confirmed the signing of highly rated teenage star Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan for £12.6m.

The 19-year-old Italian midfielder, who is considered one of the most exciting talents to emerge from Italy, inked a six-year deal with the Blues.

Inter had already rejected one offer of £6m for the midfielder before eventually agreeing a deal with the Stamford Bridge side earlier this week. The deal could still see Chelsea pay a further £4million in add-ons.

Head of youth development Neil Bath told the club’s website: ‘Cesare is a player we have tracked for some time and we are delighted that he has now agreed to join Chelsea, where he will initially strengthen our Under 21s squad.

‘He is another exciting emerging talent who we are looking forward to seeing develop and progress further as he breaks into senior football in the coming years.’

Chelsea new owner Todd Boehly has now spent £191.3m this summer on signing new players.

Cesare Casadei is sixth arrival at the club after the signing of Marc Cucurella, Kalidou Koulibaly, Gabriel Slonina, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Raheem Sterling.’