Thursday, August 4, 2022 – Chelsea have confirmed the £20m signing of Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa.

The Blues saw off competition from Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona to land the midfielder just one day ahead of the new Premier League season.

The 18-year-old had previously rejected a new contract at Villa, with it being understood he wanted £100,000 per week, and he has now agreed a six-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

The England Under 19 international admitted he is now relieved the deal has been done and that he can now finally fully focus on his game.

It’s been quite hectic but I couldn’t get Chelsea out of my head the last few days so I’m just happy and relieved that it’s all done’, he told Chelsea’s website.

‘I’m so excited and just can’t wait to get on the pitch, meet all the players and try to win games and trophies with Chelsea.’

Chukwuemeka made 14 appearances last season but only three of them were starts.

The young midfielder was born in Austria to Nigerian parents, but he represents England at the youth international level.