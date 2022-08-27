Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 27, 2022 – Chelsea football club of England have reached an agreement with Leicester City over the transfer of defender, Wesley Fofana.

The the agreed fee is £70m plus add-ons, but the detail of the structure of payments, and exact terms of add-ons are still to be decided, according to Sky Sports.

Sky Sports say the personal salary terms between Fofana and Chelsea are expected to be agreed quickly while Leicester are now looking at possible replacements.

Leicester city manager, Brendan Rodgers confirmed on Thursday that Fofana, who missed last weekend’s defeat to Southampton amid transfer interest from Chrlsea would also be unavailable for Saturday’s trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.

“He won’t be available for the weekend and has trained with the U23 squad,” Rodgers told reporters ahead of Saturday’s game.

“My concentration is on the players that we have, and the team. I can’t lose energy. If something will be done, it will be done with the clubs. Until that happens we just have to work with what we have.”

Rodgers added: “Hopefully [there will be some transfer business done between now and the end of the window]. That would be really good for the team to be able to do that, to improve the squad is always important. But until that changes, we will work with what we have.”

Rodgers said earlier in the week Leicester had rejected a third bid from Chelsea for Fofana and expressed his hope the situation be resolved soon.

A third Chelsea bid for Fofana, worth £70m in total, was immediately rejected earlier this week.

Chelsea previously had two bids in excess of £60m rejected. The new bid of £75m total was submitted on Thursday, August 25 and accepted on Friday, August 26.

Chelsea played Leicester on Saturday afternoon, August 27.