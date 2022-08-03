Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 3, 2022 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has responded to Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders who on Tuesday claimed that forms 34B are yet to arrive in the country, hinting at a possible plot to rig the August 9th presidential election.

The leaders led by Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed, claimed the forms are yet to arrive in the country despite Chebukati claiming the commission is ready for the election.

Speaking on Wednesday, Chebukati dismissed the claims and said it is impossible to rig the election.

Chebukati said unlike in 2017 they have included security features in the results transmission system such as digital signatures, cryptography, two-factor authentication, using high-end keys to decrypt data being received at the Bomas of Kenya making it impossible for hackers to hijack the data being sent from the polling station.

Chebukati further said the result of the August 9th election will be free, fair, and verifiable and nobody will have evidence to take to the Supreme Court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.