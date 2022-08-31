Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 31, 2022 – Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, has claimed that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) has refused to open its servers even after the Supreme Court order.

In a ruling delivered by the seven judges on Tuesday, the bench ordered the Wafula Chebukati-led commission to allow Raila Odinga and his ICT gurus to access the commission’s servers that were used to transmit the results of the August 9th election.

Raila, through his lead lawyer and senior counsel, James Orengo, had requested the top court to issue orders and allow Raila’s men to access the servers and prove to the court how the August 9th election was rigged in favor of William Ruto.

Alai, in a social media post, stated that Azimio IT gurus led by George Njoroge have been denied a chance to access IEBC servers.

Alai, who is a former blogger claimed that IEBC ICT staff led by Director ICT Ouma have refused to grant server access until Chebukati approves it.

Chebukati, according to Alai, has said he will not approve.

“Even with the Supreme Court order, IEBC ICT staff led by Director ICT Ouma has refused to grant server access until Chebukati approves it.

“Chebukati says he can’t approve this even with the express order of the Supreme Court. People fear what will be shown to the world,” Alai stated.

