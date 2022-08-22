Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 22 August 2022 – IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati held a meeting with all commissioners at the Bomas of Kenya on Monday.

This is the first time that Chebukati is meeting all the commissioners after Cherera led three of her colleagues -Nyang’anya, Masit, and Wanderi in disowning the presidential results.

Cherera appeared gloomy during the meeting.

The meeting was held to discuss the way forward after gubernatorial elections for Kakamega and Mombasa were postponed indefinitely.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.