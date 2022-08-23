Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 23, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga-led Azimio has sensationally claimed that IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati colluded with William Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza to rig them out of the August 9th General Election.

In its presidential petition filed in the Supreme Court Monday, Azimio claimed election results from 27 constituencies were omitted in the final tally declared by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

They noted that Chebukati should have declared the results as provisional, pending the tallying and verification of results from the 27 electoral units.

“The tally and count in the aforesaid 27 constituencies would have affected the outcome of the presidential election,” Azimio said.

The constituencies include Borabu, Mvita, Matuga, Kilifi North, Kapenguria, Ndaragua, Kacheliba, Narok North, South, and West as well as Kajiado East.

Others are Kanduyi, Rangwe, Nyakach, Ndhiwa, Suba North, Kuria East, Bomachoge, Kitutu Chache North, and West Mugirango.

According to Azimio, IEBC was yet to upload on the public IEBC portal Forms 34As from the 27 constituencies when it declared William Ruto as the winner of the presidential contest.

“The final results declared by the 1st Respondent was therefore not complete, accurate, verifiable or accountable and cannot be the basis for a valid and legitimate declaration.”

