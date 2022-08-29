Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 29, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga, has rubbished claims by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati that his surrogates attempted to bribe him and other commissioners to manipulate the outcome of the presidential election in his favor.

Speaking yesterday at the AIC Olympic Church in Kibra, Raila wondered why Chebukati waited until the eleventh hour to reveal the alleged attempt to bribe him and other election officials.

He further challenged the IEBC Chair to table evidence on the alleged attempts to bribe him and the other commissioners, adding that he was using it as a detour after failing to deliver a credible election.

“Who was trying to bribe him and how much was he offered? He initially said that they wanted to attack him, now he claims that they wanted to bribe him?”

“You failed to execute your duties yet you came out chest-thumping claiming that you knew what was happening,” Raila remarked.

The former Prime Minister faulted the divisions in the Commission evidenced by the split of the commissioners as a clear indication that the August 9 poll had been compromised.

He further defended his decision to file a petition challenging President-elect William Ruto’s controversial victory at the Supreme Court, terming it as a quest to establish the truth.

“Between the two groups, it is the truth I want to be told. Not just because of the 2022 elections but for posterity so that we do not have such charades in future elections.”

“It is a shame for democracy. These people are trying to stage a civilian coup and Kenyans will not allow it,” Raila reiterated.

Chebukati has claimed that former Attorney General Amos Wako and Azimio Executive Director, Raphael Tuju, attempted to bribe him and other commissioners to rig elections in favor of Raila.

