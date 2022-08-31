Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 31, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga has accused IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati of rigging him in favor of President-elect William Ruto.

In his submission before the Supreme Court, Raila, through his Lawyer Philip Murgor, told the 7 judges that the technology used by IEBC in the August 9, elections was corrupted, manipulated, and tainted.

According to Murgor, the IEBC server was deliberately accessed by individuals who are not authorized and their work was to manipulate figures to favor Ruto.

He further told the court that a group of about 50 people was given access to the IEBC system.

Among those who were illegally given access to the servers include Chebukati’s Personal Assistant Dickson Kwanusu.

“It came out that somewhere, somehow, in the Karen suburb; there was a group of about 50 people who had access to the ICT systems of IEBC. There was illegal and malicious access to the IEBC system by certain individuals, one of whom was Chebukati’s personal assistant,” Murgor said.

According to Murgor, Chebukati’s personal assistant was tasked with intercepting the August 9, presidential election results before they are uploaded to the public portal.

“These people were intercepting results before being uploaded to the public portal,” Murgor told the Supreme Court.

The matter of the three Venezuelans also came up, with Murgor telling the court they were involved in the malpractice as they were granted powers to change, delete, and modify presidential results in favor of their candidate William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.