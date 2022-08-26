Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, August 26, 2022 – The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage fixtures were released with current champions Real Madrid drawn in Group F alongside Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic, and RB Leipzig.
Barcelona and Bayern Munich find themselves in one of the tougher groups, with Italian giants Inter also drawn alongside Viktoria Plzen in Group C.
Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain were paired with Juventus, Benfica, and minnows Maccabi Haifa in Group H.
The draw for the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League took place in Istanbul, Turkey.
See the full draw below
Group A: Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers
Group B: FC Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge
Group C: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Viktoria Plzen
Group D: Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham Hotspur, Sporting CP, Marseille
Group E: AC Milan, Chelsea, FC Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb
Group F: Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic
Group G: Manchester City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, Copenhagen
Group H: Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa
