Friday, August 26, 2022 – The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage fixtures were released with current champions Real Madrid drawn in Group F alongside Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic, and RB Leipzig.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich find themselves in one of the tougher groups, with Italian giants Inter also drawn alongside Viktoria Plzen in Group C.

Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain were paired with Juventus, Benfica, and minnows Maccabi Haifa in Group H.

The draw for the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League took place in Istanbul, Turkey.

See the full draw below

Group A: Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers

Group B: FC Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge

Group C: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Viktoria Plzen

Group D: Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham Hotspur, Sporting CP, Marseille

Group E: AC Milan, Chelsea, FC Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb

Group F: Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic

Group G: Manchester City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, Copenhagen

Group H: Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa