Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – As lawyers continue to outdo each other in terms of analysis in the ongoing petition at the Supreme Court filed by Azimio Leader Raila Odinga seeking to overturn President-elect William Ruto’s controversial victory, Senior Counsel Charles Kanjama has also weighed in.

Speaking during an interview, Kanjama predicted the possible verdict of the Supreme Court in Raila’s presidential petition.

According to him, the Supreme Court can either uphold Ruto’s win or nullify his controversial victory.

“There are two likely outcomes of the Supreme Court in respect to Raila’s petition; either they uphold Ruto’s victory as declared by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati or nullify the election as requested by Raila and other petitioners.”

“There are other options that are possible but unlikely at this stage. They could do a re-tally of votes and say neither party got 50%+1 which will amount to taking us back to the ballot except it will be a run-off.

“They could re-tally and say Raila Odinga won the election and declare him the president-elect, but that is unlikely based on the petition the former Prime Minister filed,” Kanjama stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.