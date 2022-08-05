Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 5, 2022 – Detectives are investigating the death of a Kisumu-based police officer who was killed at Grand Mirage Lounge in Ngong after an altercation.

The deceased cop, identified as Moses Oyugi, was pushed down the staircase in the entertainment joint.

The incident happened on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 11.08 pm.

The police officer, who was donning a striped sweater, is seen being accosted by a man in a white t-shirt at the counter before a fight ensues, attracting the club’s security.

A minute later, the rogue bouncers push Oyugi down the stairs.

Oyugi was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to head injuries.

Below is CCTV footage of the incident.

