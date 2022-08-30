Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – CCTV footage shared on Twitter shows the moment a man was kidnapped while entering his residence and held hostage for weeks.

In the video, the kidnappers are seen accosting the victim as he was waiting for the gate to be opened.

He tries to wrestle them but they overpower him and bundle him into their car before speeding off.

One of the kidnappers enters the victim’s car and follows his colleagues.

The man was reportedly held hostage for weeks before being rescued by the police.

The kidnappers were demanding ransom from his family.

Below is CCTV footage of the kidnapping incident which occurred in Johannesburg, South Africa.

