Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 29, 2022 – A CCTV footage shared by Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, has showing how senior government officials went to the Bomas of Kenya to request IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati, to ‘moderate’ results in favor of Azimio One Kenya Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

In the footage, Azimio Executive Director Raphael Tuju, former Attorney General Amos Wako, Principal Administrative Secretary at the office of President Kennedy Kihara, and LT. General Francis Omondi Ogolla the Vice Chief of Defences are seen entering the bomas of Kenya.

The footage is dated 15 August 2022 and was two hours before Chebukati announced William Ruto as the President-elect.

The CCTV footage validates what Chebukati has said in his affidavit to the Supreme Court that Tuju, Wako, Ogolla, and Kihara were trying to convince him to moderate results and rig the election in favor of Raila Odinga.

However, Chebukati stood his ground and declared Ruto the president-elect.

Here is the CCTV footage of four senior government officials who are accused of trying to subvert the will of the people.

HNIB agents have obtained exclusive footage that places@IG_NPS Mutyambai



Solicitor Kennedy Ogeto



Kennedy Kihara



Vice Chief of Defence Francis Ogolla at Bomas



They are seen walking outside the Auditorium headed for Chebukati's office



Time: 2:26PM



It is so DECLASSIFIED! pic.twitter.com/dPaAppnPVx — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) August 28, 2022

The Kenyan DAILY POST