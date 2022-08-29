Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 29, 2022 – A video has emerged of Azimio One Kenya Alliance Executive Director, Raphael Tuju, looking for Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati at the Bomas of Kenya.

Chebukati, who had been accused by Azimio leader Raila Odinga of bungling the August 9th election, has sworn an affidavit, claiming that Tuju and senior government functionaries came to his office on August 15th.

The video which was shared by Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, shows Tuju moving from different offices looking for Chebukati at the Bomas.

Initially, Tuju said it was Chebukati who was looking for him.

The dramatic turn of events comes barely hours after Chebukati filed an affidavit claiming that several government officials led by Tuju tried to overturn the will of the people by forcing him to name Raila Odinga as the president-elect.

Here is the video of Tuju looking for Chebukati at the Bomas of Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.