Monday, 22 August 2022 – Police are investigating an incident where two police officers stationed at Kamukunji Police Station confronted each other and started fighting.

Although it is not clear what led to the incident, CCTV footage shared online shows other cops trying to separate the two.

This is not the first time such an incident is happening at Kamukunji police station.

Last year, a police officer at the same station shot dead a colleague during an argument before turning the gun on himself.

Watch the footage of the latest incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.