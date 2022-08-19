Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Position: Cash Collection Officer
Location: Nairobi,
Salary: 30K,
Industry: FMCG,
Our client is an e-commerce platform with a distribution solution to serve the market in deep rural areas. They are currently looking to hire a Cash Collection Officer will be responsible for managing all transactions with customers accurately and efficiently.
Key Responsibilities:
- Manage transactions with customers using cash registers
- Scan goods and ensure pricing is accurate
- Collect payments whether in cash or credit
- Issue receipts, refunds, change or tickets
- Resolve customer complaints, guide them and provide relevant information
- Maintain clean and tidy checkout areas
- Track transactions on balance sheets and report any discrepancies
- Handle merchandise returns and exchanges
Key Qualifications:
- CPA 2 or diploma of degree in finance or accounting
- At least three 2 years’ experience in accounting systems, posting of invoices and other financial documents.
- Experience in accounts receivables and reconciliations in an FMCG
- Good Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
- Good analytical and presentation skills
- Advanced Computer skills including advanced MS excel and MS Access
- Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines
- Must be able to work under pressure with a variety of customers and personalities.
- Familiarity with electronic equipment, like cash register and POS
- Strong communication and time management skills
- Customer satisfaction-oriented
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Cash Collection Officer) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 25th August 2022.
