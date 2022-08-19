Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: Cash Collection Officer

Location: Nairobi,

Salary: 30K,

Industry: FMCG,

Our client is an e-commerce platform with a distribution solution to serve the market in deep rural areas. They are currently looking to hire a Cash Collection Officer will be responsible for managing all transactions with customers accurately and efficiently.

Key Responsibilities:

Manage transactions with customers using cash registers

Scan goods and ensure pricing is accurate

Collect payments whether in cash or credit

Issue receipts, refunds, change or tickets

Resolve customer complaints, guide them and provide relevant information

Maintain clean and tidy checkout areas

Track transactions on balance sheets and report any discrepancies

Handle merchandise returns and exchanges

Key Qualifications:

CPA 2 or diploma of degree in finance or accounting

At least three 2 years’ experience in accounting systems, posting of invoices and other financial documents.

Experience in accounts receivables and reconciliations in an FMCG

Good Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Good analytical and presentation skills

Advanced Computer skills including advanced MS excel and MS Access

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Must be able to work under pressure with a variety of customers and personalities.

Familiarity with electronic equipment, like cash register and POS

Strong communication and time management skills

Customer satisfaction-oriented

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Cash Collection Officer) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 25th August 2022.