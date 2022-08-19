Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Position: Cash Collection Officer

Location: Nairobi,

Salary: 30K,

Industry: FMCG,

Our client is an e-commerce platform with a distribution solution to serve the market in deep rural areas. They are currently looking to hire a Cash Collection Officer will be responsible for managing all transactions with customers accurately and efficiently.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Manage transactions with customers using cash registers
  • Scan goods and ensure pricing is accurate
  • Collect payments whether in cash or credit
  • Issue receipts, refunds, change or tickets
  • Resolve customer complaints, guide them and provide relevant information
  • Maintain clean and tidy checkout areas
  • Track transactions on balance sheets and report any discrepancies
  • Handle merchandise returns and exchanges

Key Qualifications:

  • CPA 2 or diploma of degree in finance or accounting 
  • At least three 2 years’ experience in accounting systems, posting of invoices and other financial documents.
  • Experience in accounts receivables and reconciliations in an FMCG
  • Good Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
  • Good analytical and presentation skills
  • Advanced Computer skills including advanced MS excel and MS Access
  • Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines
  • Must be able to work under pressure with a variety of customers and personalities.
  • Familiarity with electronic equipment, like cash register and POS
  • Strong communication and time management skills
  • Customer satisfaction-oriented

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Cash Collection Officer) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke  before 25th August 2022.

