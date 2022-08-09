Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 9, 2022 – Content creator Carol Sonnie has broken silence after her baby daddy Kendrick Mulamwah accused her of having an affair with a married man, who was allegedly supporting her financially.

Mulamwah took to social media breathing fire and posted evidence that linked Sonnie to an extramarital affair with the rich man, who is a pastor and a close friend of Bishop Allan Kiuna of JCC.

However, the mother of one has rubbished her baby daddy’s allegations.

According to Sonnie, the married man Mulamwah claims she is dating secretly is her pastor, mentor, counselor, and close friend.

His wife also happens to be her friend.

“Whoever was posted his name is pastor Eric Bingez. He’s a pastor of mine, he’s a friend of mine. He’s a counselor, I would say together with his beautiful wife, they are my friend,” she said.

