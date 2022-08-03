Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is a group of Specialist Doctors working and operating across the country since 2010 under group-based practice model. We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega and Bungoma.

We are looking to fill the following positions with qualified and suitable individuals willing to join us.

Job Title: Call Center Representative

Job Location: Kisii

Key Responsibilities

Manage inbound and outbound calls

Obtain client information by answering telephone calls.

Follow communication scripts when handling different topics on the phone.

Inform clients by explaining procedures, answering questions and providing information.

Document all call information according to the acceptable standards.

Make follow up calls to check on the status of discharged clients.

Manage and resolve customer complaints as necessary.

Process booking and rescheduling requests.

Providing customers with the organization’s services information.

Update job knowledge by keeping abreast with the new services.

Any other duty as may be assigned.

Job Requirements

Degree or Diploma in Public Relations, Communication or any other relevant field.

Fluent in both English and Swahili

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite

A t least one years’ experience in the same role

How to Apply

All qualified and interested candidates should send their CV’s and cover letters to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the position being applied for on the email Subject.

NOTE:

We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.

Applications to reach us before close of business 4th August 2022.

“Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is an equal opportunity employer”