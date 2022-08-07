Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Call Center Agents 

Location: Nairobi

Our client, an international organization who is a leading provider of language interpretation services is seeking to recruit Lingala speaking call center agents.

Duties and Responsibilities 

  • Assist our client’s community and help resolve inquiries empathetically, accurately and on time.
  • Make well balanced decisions and personally driven to be an effective advocate for our community.
  • Investigate and resolve issues that are reported on client platform such as requests for account support.
  • Respond to user inquiries with high quality, speed, empathy and accuracy.
  • Gather, analyze and utilize relevant data to develop ways to improve the overall user experience on the site.
  • Identify inefficiencies in workflows and suggest solutions.
  • Recognize trends and patterns and escalate issues outside the company policy to the global team.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Between 21-35 years.
  • Must be living in Kenya legally.
  • Must speak fluent English and Lingala languages.
  • College education mandatory.
  • Must be currently unemployed or working as a casual.
  • Must possess strong interpersonal skills, verbal and written communication skills and most importantly empathy.
  • High affinity and cultural awareness of political/social situation regarding the relevant market/region.
  • Must have KRA pin, bank account, NSSF & NHIF documents.

How to Apply

To apply send your CV to: Flexi Personnel ATS or recruit@flexi-personnel.com latest by 17th August 2022. Indicate English and Lingala languages on the email subject for easier retrieval and placement.

      NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply