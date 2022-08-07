Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Call Center Agents

Location: Nairobi

Our client, an international organization who is a leading provider of language interpretation services is seeking to recruit Lingala speaking call center agents.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist our client’s community and help resolve inquiries empathetically, accurately and on time.

Make well balanced decisions and personally driven to be an effective advocate for our community.

Investigate and resolve issues that are reported on client platform such as requests for account support.

Respond to user inquiries with high quality, speed, empathy and accuracy.

Gather, analyze and utilize relevant data to develop ways to improve the overall user experience on the site.

Identify inefficiencies in workflows and suggest solutions.

Recognize trends and patterns and escalate issues outside the company policy to the global team.

Qualifications and Experience

Between 21-35 years.

Must be living in Kenya legally.

Must speak fluent English and Lingala languages.

College education mandatory.

Must be currently unemployed or working as a casual.

Must possess strong interpersonal skills, verbal and written communication skills and most importantly empathy.

High affinity and cultural awareness of political/social situation regarding the relevant market/region.

Must have KRA pin, bank account, NSSF & NHIF documents.

How to Apply

To apply send your CV to: Flexi Personnel ATS or recruit@flexi-personnel.com latest by 17th August 2022. Indicate English and Lingala languages on the email subject for easier retrieval and placement.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement