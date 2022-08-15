Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Call Center Agent

Our client, an on-demand Courier Service that delivers products ordered through their mobile app seeks to recruit Call Center Agents, who will be a key point of contact between the company and their customers.

The main task is to coordinate live rider operations and ensure daily performance against a range of KPIs.

Location: Preferred candidates should be residing along Waiyaki Way.

Responsibilities:

Monitor, anticipate and manage the live operation to ensure a great user experience.

Manage real-time fleet capacity.

Lead the communication with the fleet for ongoing orders.

Give structured and action able daily feedback to the ops managers.

Ensure a smooth operation by coordinating communication with Live Ops support, clients, couriers, and other operational departments.

Ensure that quality assurance checks are completed and maintained.

Assist clients with product selection and pricing to improve transportation routes.

Monitor deliveries, ensuring customer satisfaction and maintaining accurate logs of all transportation and goods.

Skills

You are aligned with our company values and enact them both in your personal and professional life

Effective English written and communication skills

Computer proficiency in MS Office, G-docs and call center equipment/software programs

Organized and logical, willing to adapt quickly to changing policies and procedures.

Must be able to work as part of a team in a fast-paced and pressured environment,

Communicating effectively with both colleagues and clients and following verbal and written instructions.

Must be able to efficiently solve problemsrelating to dispatch of orders locally.

Qualifications

Degree/diploma level in a Business or Social Sciences related field, or having equivalent work experience (6 + months).

Previous call center experience is required or at least 1year experience in a similar role.

Proficiency in English (Excellent verbal and written communication skills)

Computer Literacy: Knowledge and Confidence in MS office

At least 1-2 years’ experience of sales or marketing in a B2B environment

Sales and marketing best practice / knowledge of current tools (i.e. CRM tools)

Swahili or any other local language is an advantage

The position ideally seeks individuals residing along WAIYAKI WAY due to the nature of work.

How to Apply

Applicants who meet the requirements stated above should send their applications and detailed CV’s with a day – time Telephone number to the email address: jobs1@hcsafrica.com. Indicating

Call Center Agent on the Subject line- with your location. Candidates MUST indicate their Current and Expected salaries.