Career Opportunities: EOI- Business Support Assistant ( TEC) SSA 5, Nairobi (171522)

Posting Dates

Date of Issue: 24th August 2022

Closing Date: 30th August 2022

Why Join WFP ?

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian agency fighting hunger worldwide and the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. The mission of WFP is to help the world achieve Zero Hunger in our lifetimes.

Female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide Administrative support to IT staff at the Liaison Office and in field Somalia (when required).

Ensure smooth and efficient information flow within the unit.

Respond or draft responses to a wide range of correspondences and other communication

Maintain calendars and schedules including date tracker for IT-related contracts

Receive, file, track invoices, record service entry sheets in the corporate ERP (WINGS)

Liaise with admin unit and WFP travel agent to facilitate travel arrangements for TEC unit staff.

Liaise and follow-up with United Nations Humanitarian Air Services (UNHAS) to facilitate staff and flight bookings.

Prepare and track purchase requisitions (PRs) and enter Goods Received Noted (GRN) upon receipt of equipment.

Assist with asset management of TEC equipment received.

Maintain staff movement records including leave and daily staff attendance.

Contribute to the overall improvement of business procedures and processes.

Perform other duties as assigned my supervisor and management.

Minimum Qualifications

Education: Completion of secondary school education. A post-secondary certificate in the related functional area is desirable.

Experience: Five or more years of progressively responsible work experience in the relative business stream with experience in general administrative work.

Language: Fluency in both oral and written communication in English is a requirement.

Knowledge & Skills:

Ability to develop and maintain relationships with a range of individuals in order to provide a high-quality support service.

Ability to carry out basic data analysis and independently rectify problems requiring attention.

Ability to monitor and record financial transactions.

Good communication skills required to give and receive information and work with a variety of individuals.

Ability to maintain confidentiality.

Terms and Conditions

Contract Duration: 11 months

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are requested to submit online applications through E-Recruitment.Applications that do not meet the above requirements will be disregarded. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline for Applications

Deadline: 30th August 2022

WFP does not charge any application fees to candidates.