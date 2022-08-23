Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Business Development Executive 

Qualifications/Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Marketing or a related field
  • Business development/marketing experience in a busy Health Facilities
  • Experience in sales and marketing in the field of Health Insurance
  •  One year working experience
  • . Good customer service

How to Apply

If you match the above qualifications, send your CV, cover letter and copies of your Professional and Academic certificates to EQANyahururu.Recruitment@equityafia.co.ke quoting the position you are applying for on the email subject by end of day on Wednesday,31st August, 2022

