Business Development Executive
Qualifications/Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Marketing or a related field
- Business development/marketing experience in a busy Health Facilities
- Experience in sales and marketing in the field of Health Insurance
- One year working experience
- . Good customer service
How to Apply
If you match the above qualifications, send your CV, cover letter and copies of your Professional and Academic certificates to EQANyahururu.Recruitment@equityafia.co.ke quoting the position you are applying for on the email subject by end of day on Wednesday,31st August, 2022
