Business Development Executive

Qualifications/Requirements

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Marketing or a related field

Business development/marketing experience in a busy Health Facilities

Experience in sales and marketing in the field of Health Insurance

One year working experience

. Good customer service

How to Apply

If you match the above qualifications, send your CV, cover letter and copies of your Professional and Academic certificates to EQANyahururu.Recruitment@equityafia.co.ke quoting the position you are applying for on the email subject by end of day on Wednesday,31st August, 2022