Wednesday, August 3, 2022 – Britney Spears’ ex-husband has made his court appearance nearly two months after he filmed himself crashing her California wedding while armed with a knife.

Alexander, a childhood friend of Spears’ and her first husband, appeared virtually on Tuesday, August 2, before a judge in Ventura County for a pretrial hearing.

The proceedings saw Alexander – who has been in jail since his arrest on June 9 – read the litany of charges he is facing for the ill-thought out infiltration, which include felony stalking, refusing to leave private property, vandalism, and battery.

Alexander, 40, was said to have been anxious and even somber at times during the proceedings, as he was seated upright in a tense position before the judge.

The hearing comes two months after Alexander – whose Instagram livestream of the ultimately unsuccessful attempt was cut as he was tackled and restrained by security – pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against him.

Alexander’s next court date is scheduled for August 15, for trial preparation, as he remains in jail on $100,000 bail for storming the Sherman Oaks wedding, where his ex wed her 28-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Spears, 40, and Alexander – who lives in Spears’ native Tennessee – married in 2004 in Las Vegas, but the marriage was annulled after only 55 hours.

He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

The attack allegedly saw Alexander enter Spears’ mansion with a knife and attempt to gain entry to her bed.

In the footage, he posted to Instagram, Alexander could be seen inside the megastar’s property, taking video of a backyard tent where the nuptials were to be held.

The livestream also showed a confrontation between Alexander and event security where he falsely claimed he’d been invited to the celebration.

Cops said he gained entry to the fairytale ceremony by scaling a fence into the exclusive gated community where Spears’ home is situated.He then climbed down a rocky slope to get on to the blonde singer’s 20-acre property.

Running toward Spears’ 12,464-square-foot Italian-style villa while capturing it on his cellphone camera, he screamed: ‘I’m Jason Alexander. The first husband. I’m here to crash the wedding.’

He would then enter the wedding tent where the nuptials were soon to be held, shouting: ‘She’s my first wife, she’s my only wife.’

After fighting with Britney’s security guards, he was wrestled to the ground and later arrested, an altercation a guest was able to capture on his own cellphone camera.

After the attack, Spears was granted a restraining order against her former beau, after she and Asghari told cops that Alexander was carrying a knife when he was arrested.