Friday, August 12, 2022 – A British journalist has admitted that Reuter’s systems were hacked on Friday by criminals who inflated Kenya’s presidential tally in favor of Azimio One Kenya presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

Nic Cheeseman, who is the Prof of democracy at the University of Birmingham and a columnist in The Daily Mail and The Guardian, said anonymous hackers hacked into the system and increased Raila Odinga’s votes by 40 million.

“Just to confirm that the Google portal collating form 34Bs was just hacked. Interestingly, whoever hacked it put an impossible figure for Odinga – perhaps to highlight the weaknesses of the digital system. Disregard this!! It should be fixed soon …,” Nick Cheeseman tweeted.

He also asked Kenyans who have evidence of rigging to DM him and send the controversial form 3A and form 3Bs.

Here is the screenshot of how Reuter’s servers were hacked on Friday afternoon.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.