Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, July 8, 2022 – This flashy Bentley that was spotted being fuelled belongs to Brian Nganga, the son of the proprietor of Valley Road Motors, Mr. Francis Nganga.
Brian is a pilot by profession and a car enthusiast.
He cruises around the city with high-end guzzlers.
He loves flaunting his expensive cars on social media.
Below are photos of his car collection.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>