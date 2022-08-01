Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 01 August 2022 – A youthful Nigerian pastor was captured on camera brainwashing his followers during a church service.

The brainless members flocked to the pulpit and bowed down, before blessing the pastor’s feet with money.

The rogue man of God lied to them that by doing so, they will receive instant blessings and miracles.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.