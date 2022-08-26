Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 26 August 2022 – Celebrity Kenyan cross-dresser, Kelvin Kinuthia, has revealed that he was bullied when growing up because of his big body.

The controversial cross-dresser has had a big body since he was a kid.

Kinuthia shared a throwback photo of when he was a toddler and said that boys would mock him in school and make fun of his body.

Others called him fat and ugly.

“Boys used to laugh at me coz I was fat and ugly. Now I am prettier than their girlfriends. Lanes!” he wrote and shared the throwback photo.

