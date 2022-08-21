Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 20, 2022 – A toddler has drowned after falling headfirst into a bucket of water while his mum went to the market.

Ryan Gabriel Vieira, aged 15 months, was left with his two brothers when tragedy struck at the home in Sao Sebastiao do Passe, Brazil.

Temperatures in the area had soared to 31C when the toddler went to the bucket of water and tripped into it.

His two brothers, whose ages are unknown, desperately tried to save him when they realised what happened.

They called for a neighbour but were unable to do anything for little Ryan.

Police are currently investigating what happened, and have not made a statement yet.

They are set to question little Ryan’s mum in the next few days.