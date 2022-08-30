Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – Bournemouth has sacked Scott Parker making him the first manager to be sacked during the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

A 9-0 defeat at Liverpool over the weekend proved to be the final straw for the club’s board, despite Parker helping the club oversee a successful promotion push last season.

Bournemouth opened the season with a 2-0 victory at home to Aston Villa, but have suffered three straight defeats since then conceding 16 goals across those games.

Bournemouth co-owner Maxim Demin told the club’s official website on Tuesday, August 30:

“I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us. Our promotion back to the Premier League last season under his tenure will always be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history.

“However, in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a Club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably. We must also show belief in and respect for one another. That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”

Bournemouth have conceded more goals (16) in their first four games of a Premier League season than any other side in the competition’s history. The last time a top-flight side shipped as many goals at this stage of a season was in 1963-64 by Arsenal.

Bournemouth also confirmed that Gary O’Neil will be overseeing first-team affairs on an interim basis, with Shaun Cooper and Tommy Elphick providing assistance in a coaching capacity.