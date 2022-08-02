Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – Jubilee’s Irene Njoki got a major boost after James Gathonjia Gatuni of Narc Kenya stepped down from the Bahati Constituency race and declared his support for her.

Gathonjia stepped down following consultations with Narc Kenya party leader, Martha Karua, who is also the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition running mate to Raila Odinga.

The move leaves Irene Njoki with a promising and formidable chance against incumbent Kimani Ngunjiri of UDA party.

In the recent opinion polls, Mr Gathonjia has ranked third behind Irene and Kimani respectively.

With less than 6 days to the August 9 elections, local observers have singled out the Bahati contest as a tight battle with the incumbent battling a number of challenges and accusations among them alleged bias allocation of bursary funds and unconfirmed links to criminal gangs.

On the other hand, Irene has staged high level campaigns and enjoys massive support from the Bahati women folk.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has tipped her to bag the seat despite the UDA popularity in the Constituency.

Irene has served in the public and corporate sector and has emerged as one of the most exciting and promising women leaders in Nakuru.

She also enjoys support from Senator Susan Kihika who fell out with Kimani Ngunjiri.

In her recent campaign trail in Bahati, Irene congratulated Mr Gathonjia for putting up a good fight but promised to incorporate his manifesto in her 10 point agenda for Bahati.

“We will work together using your manifesto and the one we had rolled out when we started,” she said.