Thursday, August 18, 2022 – The bodies found in two suitcases bought by an unsuspecting family at an auction are of two young children and they were likely in the suitcase for years.

A family from Manurewa, in Auckland, New Zealand, bought the luggage on August 11 at an abandoned storage unit auction.

However, when they opened the suitcases, they made the shocking discovery that human remains were inside.

New Zealand Police Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua on Thursday, August 18, said police believe the children’s bodies, who are between five and ten-years-old, may have been inside the suitcases for between three and four years.

Both suitcases were of similar size.

The family who bought the items from the storage unit are not involved in any way.

The family had bid on the contents of the storage locker online.

It was when they brought the suitcases home that they made the chilling discovery.

Inspector Vaaelua said CCTV would be analysed but admitted police were in for a challenge, given the length of time the bodies were stored for.

He confirmed there were relatives of the victims living in New Zealand but the children are yet to be formally identified.