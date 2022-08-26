Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, August 26, 2022 – The lifeless bodies of two toddlers, Simikahle Asiphile Siyaya and Seluleko Amukelani Ngema, have been found floating in a river in KwaZulu Natal, South Africa.

The siblings, aged 2 and 3, were reported missing to the KwaMsane police station, north of KZN. They were last seen on Sunday, 20 August 2022 at 14:pm at their home at Ogengele in Mtubatuba.

Police spokesperson, Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, confirmed the sad development in a statement on Friday, August 26.

“On 25 August 2022 at 14:20, KwaMsane police were called to Ogengele area near uMvuzane River where two bodies were found floating in the river. They were identified by family members as the children who went missing on Sunday, 20 August 2022. An inquest docket was opened at KwaMsane SAPS.” he said.