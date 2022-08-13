Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 13, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has received a severe blow in his quest to be the 5th president of the Republic of Kenya.

This is after Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) established a numerical error in the form 34B of the Kiambu Town Constituency where Ruto votes had been inflated.

It was initially indicated that Deputy President William Ruto garnered 51,050 votes from the Constituency.

Azimio La Umoja’s Raila Odinga garnered a total of 14,860 votes.

However, the commission noted that Ruto’s votes were in excess of 10,000 votes after coming across the anomalies.

Ruto rightfully garnered 41,050 and not 51,050, as indicated initially.

Kiambu Town constituency had a total of 87,076 who had enlisted as voters. Out of the number, 56,948 turned up on Tuesday, August 9, to vote.

