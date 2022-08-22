Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 22, 2022 – President-elect William Ruto has received a major blow in his legal battle with Azimio Leader Raila Odinga over the presidential result announced last week by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati declaring him the winner.

This is after Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi bolted out of Ruto’s legal team, saying he can’t represent the President-elect at the Supreme Court.

According to Abdullahi, he is not in a position to represent Ruto at the Supreme Court of Kenya even though he would wish to.

In a statement yesterday, the renowned lawyer explained that having represented President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017 makes it almost impossible for him to defend Ruto’s victory.

“I want but I can’t act for President-Elect Ruto in the Supreme Court. I’m conflicted. In 2017 I acted for outgoing President Uhuru against Hon Raila.

“Now that Uhuru’s project (Hon Raila) is challenging Ruto’s victory obviously Uhuru will object & raise clients-Advocate privilege,” he tweeted.

The Lawyer was one of those widely mentioned that he will represent the DP at the Supreme Court to stop Raila from overturning Ruto’s victory.

His unavailability is a blow to Ruto considering that the lawyer has a rich history in handling Supreme Court cases.

The lawyer has however pledged to give commentaries on the Supreme Court case.

He said he will analyze the case and predict the likely outcome.

“Starting kesho I will run a Twitter commentary on the Supreme Court petition that will be filed by Hon Raila. I will appraise the strength & weaknesses of the case, the responses by the respondents & jurisprudential clue we should look from the 7 judges. I will predict the decision,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.