Monday, August 22, 2022 – Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua may never enjoy being the Deputy President if they have their way at the Supreme Court.

This is after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government slashed the budget for Deputy President’s office, currently being held by President-elect William Ruto.

According to the National Treasury budget estimates for the financial year 2022/2023, the Deputy President’s office will receive Ksh1.7 billion, as opposed to the Ksh2.7 billion that the office received in the 2018/2019 budget allocation.

The incoming administration will have to contend with the reduced allocation, which coincided with the fallout of outgoing Uhuru and Ruto.

The past allocations saw DP’s office budgetary allocation shoot from Ksh2.2 billion in the 2017/ 2018 financial year to Ksh2.7 billion in the 2018/2019 period.

In 2019/ 2020, the DP’s office was allocated Ksh2.5 billion- indicating a reduction of Ksh63.6 million. The following year saw the allocation reduced by Ksh897.8 million.

Uhuru and Ruto had engaged in a war of words during their final term – with the former accusing his deputy of absconding his duties and being obsessed with succession politics.

However, the budgetary slash is seen as part of the wider strategy by the National Treasury to adopt austerity measures.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.