Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 23, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, filed a case at the Supreme Court on Monday, where he accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati of bungling the August 9th Presidential election.

In his petition, Raila says Chebukati committed massive electoral offenses in favor of his rival and President-Elect William Ruto.

Speaking after filing the petition, Raila Odinga’s lead lawyer, James Orengo, said the Azimio team wants the Supreme Court to sack Wafula Chebukati as IEBC chairman.

“We want a declaration by Chebukati quashed and that would mean that nothing happened in this presidential election. That would mean we go into re-election minus Chebukati,” Orengo said.

But according to constitutional lawyer Bob Mkangi, Chebukati cannot be quashed off in case a re-run is called upon because the time for getting another IEBC Chairman will take longer than the stipulated time for conducting the re-run by the constitution.

“That is what Azimio wants but it is not possible to have Chebukati out of the Commission should the Supreme Court order for a re-run.

“It’s not possible because of the constitutional time frame that is given by the constitution to conduct a re-run which is 60 days,” Mkangi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.