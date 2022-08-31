Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 31, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Coalition Party could be feeling uneasy.

This is after the Supreme Court directed the acting Inspector General of Police, Noor Gabow, to provide adequate security during the recounting of ballots in 14 polling stations.

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu noted that law enforcement agencies should be deployed during the recounting period to ensure a fair process.

“We direct the Inspector General of Police in liaison with the Registrar of this Court to provide adequate security during the exercise of scrutiny,”

This is the first order issued to Noor Gabow after IG Hilary Mutyambai proceeded on leave for a medical checkup.

It must be noted that Gabow is the one who stopped Azimio from causing anarchy at Bomas of Kenya during the declaration of the controversial presidential result where William Ruto was declared as the president-elect.

He reined on Azimio goons who were causing fracas at Bomas and preventing IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati from announcing Ruto as the winner on August 15th.

He restored order and allowed Chebukati to proceed to declare Ruto as the president-elect.

The Supreme Court had ordered that ballot boxes for 14 polling stations be opened for inspection and recount for the next 48 hours.

The pollings stations include Belgut, Kapsuser, and Chepkutum Primary Schools in Kericho County; Jomvi, Mikindani, Ministry of Water Tanks Polling Stations in Mombasa County, Nandi Hills, and Sinendeti Primary School in Nandi county.

Others include Mvita, Majengo, and Mvita Primary Schools in Mombasa County; Tinderet CONMO, in Nandi County; Jarok, Gathanji, and Kiheo Primary School Polling in Nyandarua County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.