Monday, August 29, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga has received a huge blow in his bid to overturn President-elect William Ruto’s controversial victory.

This is after activist John Githongo disowned his sworn affidavit that hackers were given access to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) databases and modified forms 34A in favour of Ruto.

Githongo says the logs he gave as evidence were demo screenshots of how the server may be accessed and manipulated.

At the same time, Githongo disputed any allegations of faking logs, stating that one cannot fabricate anything given to them by someone else.

“The logs annexed to my affidavit dated 21st August 2022 are the exact logs given to me by the young man referred to in my affidavit and therefore the logs did not originate from me or the petitioner.” John Githongo says in the affidavit.

Githongo had stated earlier in his affidavit that he got hold of a hacker who was part of a 56-member team recruited by Dennis Itumbi, and confessed to intercepting form 34As and manipulating the figures in favor of Ruto before re-uploading them to the IEBC system.

However, Githongo alleges that the logs included in IEBC Commissioner Justus Nyangaya’s affidavit back up the information he received earlier on the hacking of the IEBC system.

Githongo also claims the contents of his earlier affidavit were further evidence of alteration of forms 34A, an issue he accuses Ruto of ignoring.

Githongo’s affidavit, which he has now disowned, was integral in Raila’s petition seeking to overturn Ruto’s win.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.